Bigg Boss 15, Day 22, Live Updates: Rajiv Adatia makes an entry in the house

The day begins with Shamita and Vishal talking about Tejasswi. Shamita asks Vishal to clear things with Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita makes Vishal understand that he needs to stop talking about only himself. Later we see the house of Bigg Boss changing. The jungle theme is longer there and the gym is now seen. Nishant, Tejasswi and Jay talk about Vishal and Pratik. Nishant tells them that Pratik is his best friend and he is also friends with them and Karan. They also speak about Umar and Ieshaan following Karan. Later Shamita gets irritated as someone eats her gluten free food. She keeps shouting and is irritating with Simba's lactose free curd. Ieshaan tells Miesha he didn't see Shamita's name on the packets and hence ate it. In the night, Akasa and Karan talk about Tejasswi. Karan tells her that he has a crush on Tejasswi but Tejasswi has no feelings for him.