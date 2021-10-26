Bigg Boss 15 is moving in a super-fast mode and fans are loving the show. People have already begun shipping for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash aka #TejRan. Well, quite a few people find the #TejRan angle forced but the two seem to have a seem friendship. Matters have intensified after Tejasswi Prakash told Karan Kundrra that she will always look after him inside the house. This happened after he complained about his temper issues. Later, Karan Kundrra went and hugged Tejasswi Prakash tightly in the kitchen. In today's episode, we also saw Karan and Akasa speaking about Tejasswi. She tells Karan that someone seems to have a crush on you. Karan Kundrra says there is nothing from that side but I feel like I have a crush. He says that she is a good girl and extremely cute as a person. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 22, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash talk about their choice of life partners

Later, we saw Karan and Tejasswi speaking about their choice of life partners. Tejasswi also told Karan that she feels uneasy when he is not around her. Later Tejasswi said that she wants to be with someone of 35, 40, 45 age. Karan said he wants some of a young age and Tejasswi said that means you need me. They both were seen indirectly flirting. In another promo, we saw Tejasswi getting injured during a task and needed medical attention. Karan picked her up and carried her to the bedroom. Fans are super happy to see this. They can't stop rooting for #TejRan. Take a look:

To all the idiots calling them fake, this is the only time I'll show you a proof. It's a minuscule moment .. look at his face, he was simply sitting with a neutral face & the second his eyes fell on her, a loving smile bloomed on his face which can never be faked!#Tejran https://t.co/7s7CiniE1q — Nefelibata. (@gangavasudev) October 25, 2021