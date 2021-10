Bigg Boss 15, Day 26, Live Updates:

10:44 pm

He says if we had sat down and had a chat things would have been different. He says love was always there. He says if we managed to sort out our issues we did make it work. Ieshaan Sehgaal asks Vishal if his relation is looking as fake. Vishal says no it is not fake. He says Hina Khan liked them. Vishal says Rajiv is a possessive guy and your closeness with Miesha is affecting him. Ieshaan is like everyone is asking me how did you fall in love so fast. Vishal says there is no time limit in such things. Miesha tells Kundrra and Nishant that Rajiv said that Ieshaan's mom does not like Miseha. She says I am disturbed. They also tell her that Rajiv is very possessive about him and she should not believe it. Kundrra tells Sehgaal that he is badly trapped now. Ieshaan says if my mom and sister did not like Miesha I would not enter into a love relationship.