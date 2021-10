Bigg Boss 15, Day 27, Live Updates:

11:47 pm

Teja tells Simba that he needs to be more vocal on the show. He says I will not talk where it is not needed. Shamita tells Jay that Pratik is trying hard. She says Nishant and he are good buddies. Nishant tells Pratik that he is getting scolded because of him. Shamita tells BB that Pratik and Simba are not budging from their decision. BB says we had made arrangements for the task but you guys ruined it. They said we spent on the props and so on. Jay says people are wasting efforts of the production team. Pratik says he is apologetic to the team but he is sure he wants to play for himself. Simba says I was clear for aapsi sehmati it has to be Jay Vs Simba and for Bahumat it would be Jay Vs Vishal.