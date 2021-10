Bigg Boss 15, Day 28, Live Updates:

10:48 pm

Karan and Shamita have a chat. He is discussing Pratik and Nishant’s friendship. He tells her that he is not against her. He says it will not happen again. Shamita says I appreciate how you came and spoke about it. Nishant says I will sleep outside tonight. Teja and Nishant are talking about Karan Kundrra. Pratik comes there. Teja says he is not wrong in wanting to become the captain. He tells Teja that she also deserved to be the captain. Pratik says I am not solely responsible for the whole task going kaput. She tells him to look at the bigger picture. At 11 pm, Karan is having dinner with Teja. He says I felt bad with what you said. Teja says I have no issues with you talking with Nishant and Shamita. She says you say wrong stuff at times. Teja tells him to think and talk. She says you want friends who always agree with you. She says you are not getting my point.