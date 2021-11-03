Tonight's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will have a fight for captaincy between Tejasswi Prakash and . Tejasswi is keen to become the captain of the house but Shamita votes against Tejasswi.

On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal will begin a fight with Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal individually ahead of the captaincy task. While he targets Umar during his cooking duties, he starts sledging Ieshaan before the task begins. The three of them eventually get down to pushing each other to take part in this captaincy task before others.