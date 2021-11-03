Bigg Boss 15, Day 33, Live Updates: Afsana nominates Nishant while Pratik nominates Ieshaan for elimination

Tonight's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will have a fight for captaincy between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal will begin a fight with Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal individually ahead of the captaincy task.