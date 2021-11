Bigg Boss 15, Day 34, Live Updates: Jay Bhanushali breaks down in tears after receiving Diwali gift from family In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see Jay Bhanushali breaking down in tears after receiving Diwali gift from family on the show. Later, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Ieshaan Sehgaal come to support him.