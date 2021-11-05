Bigg Boss 15, Day 35, Live Updates: Raqesh Bapat reunites with Shamita Shetty as he enters the show as a wild card contestant along with Neha Bhasin While yesterday we saw Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer turning out to be the top contenders as the new captain of the house, in tonight's episode we will see Raqesh Bapat reuniting with Shamita Shetty as he enters the show as a wild card contestant along with Neha Bhasin.