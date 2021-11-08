10:42 pm

The day begin with Vishal crying as he is hurt. Tejasswi also cries as she feels lonely in the house. Umar tries to console them. Nishant, Jay and Pratik decide to play solo. Vishal decides to be emotional less and play. Tejasswi and Karan speak. Tejasswi asks Karan why did he make the khairat term on her. She gets up and goes away as she is hurt. Karan gets upsets and sits alone. Later Jay and Vishal speak about what had happened during the weekend. Karan Kundrra tries to tell Tejasswi that he hasn't spoken to Shamita since that day. Tejasswi asks him not to say all these things. Later, Tejasswi tells Shamita that she feels like she doesn't know anyone. Later, Vishal tells Shamita why he is upset with her and Jay.