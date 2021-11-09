Bigg Boss 15's day 38 was full of drama. At the beginning of the episode, we saw Tejasswi Prakash was hurt and upset with the clip shown during the weekend ka vaar episode. It created a drift between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Karan tried to make Tejasswi understand about the circumstances during which, he said that 'Tejasswi ko mere khairaat ki zarurat hai' but she refused to hear him out and said that he makes it look as though she is his girlfriend and has an issue with him talking to Shamita Shetty, which isn't the case. Tejasswi tries to make him understand that his actions make it look like she is judging his relationships with everyone else. Their arguments go and Tejasswi decides to play alone and not be around Karan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Live Updates: Bigg Boss decides to punish the housemates, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan face the wrath of the contestants
She looked hurt and upset while Karan kept making her understand. Later at night, they clear out their differences. Karan tells her that she always shoos him away whenever he tries to sort out their differences. Tejasswi, on the other hand, says that just when she feels things are going great between the two, something happens and they go back to being strangers. She tells him that had it been someone else, she would have never spoken to that person but because it's him, she forgets and moves ahead. Karan also asks Tejasswi if she likes him as a friend, and she says yes. Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi that he cares for her and she should never doubt or question his intentions towards her. This beautiful conversation between them won hearts of the audience who cannot stop rooting for #TejRan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Synopsis: Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan's callous behaviour results in cancellation of the luxury budget task
