Vishal and Jay begin cooking for Shamita and Raqesh. Later, Raqesh asks Shamita to come on a date with her. Bigg Boss has arranged a beautiful dinner date for them. Shamita and Raqesh go for a date and call it their second official date. Jay says that Mahhi will kill him after this episode as he never cooked for her. Karan and Tejasswi have a conversation in the kitchen area. Karan says he and Tejasswi need such a date to talk. Raqesh and Shamita enjoy their date. On the other hand, Nishant and Jay make fun of them. They act as Shamita and Raqesh. Bigg Boss plays a romantic song for Shamita and Raqesh. The other housemates also dance on the song. Later the housemates decide about what to make for their breakfast. Umar tells Tejasswi, Pratik and Nishant he does not agree with the solution given. Umar is not happy with people deciding without consulting him. At night, Tejasswi, Umar and Karan talk about the Almond milk and Shamita-Neha's gluten food.