Bigg Boss 15's day 39 was all about love. We have already seen Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's bond in Bigg Boss OTT. Raqesh entered Bigg Boss 15 recently and once again we all got to witness the beautiful story of #ShaRa. Today, Bigg Boss arranged a romantic date for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Shamita and Raqesh enjoyed their date night, glancing into each other’s eyes. The two eventually broke into a romantic dance and Shamita planted a kiss on his cheek. Shamita and Raqesh even declared that this is their second official date. This beautiful moment between them was loved by the audience. People cannot stop rooting for #ShaRa. They have called Shamita-Raqesh a perfect couple and want them to confess their feelings. Fans are in awe of their beautiful bond. Take a look at the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 39, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra gifts Tejasswi Prakash a necklace; Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat go on a romantic date

I believe this quote is for #ShaRa as sham brought alot of changes in @RaQesh19 life in a very positive way and they both love each other and will stay forever @ShamitaShetty @RaQesh19 @SunandaShetty5 #shaRa #shaRaforever ❤️?❤️? pic.twitter.com/ieMMI1ZPYq — Suvansh Bhatia (@iamSuvansh) November 9, 2021

The only reason I joined Twitter..was to support #ShaRa . I am in total awe of #Raqesh and #Shamita.

And to be a part to trends.. But by God the amount of hatred and negativity in unfathomable

Some people are so insensitive and have Zero regard for humanity..

Will Quit Twitter — Winisha (@Winisha171) November 9, 2021

No connection can be as pure as #Shara. — Geetanjali Parhi (@GeetanjaliParhi) November 9, 2021