The episode begins with Vishal convincing Umar to select him for the VIP zone and he will be loyal to them. Karan and Tejasswi help Umar to decide what to do. Nishant also convinces Umar to select him for the VIP zone. The alarm rings and in the third round Umar removes Pratik and Jay. Again the remaining contestants begin convincing Umar. Later Vishal tells Umar that he will support him, Karan and Tejasswi if he gets into the VIP zone. The last alarm rings and it is the decision-making time. Umar keeps Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat with him in the VIP zone. Bigg Boss announces that Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat are the VIP members who will stay in the VIP zone. VIP members get some special privileges in the VIP zone. Afsana gets upset with it and cries. She moves away from Umar. Later, the VIP members go mad looking at all the luxuries in the VIP zone. Umar enters the VIP Zone but is upset for Afsana. Vishal and Shamita discuss about Karan and Tejasswi. Shamita asks Vishal whom he supports. Umar tries to speak with Afsana who is hurt.