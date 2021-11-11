Bigg Boss 15, Day 41, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra why he does not talk to her about his ex-girlfriends
In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will Afsana Khan getting into a heated argument with the housemates over VIP task. On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen pulling Karan Kundrra's leg about his ex-girlfriends and she even asks him that why he does not talk to her about them.
Live Blog
Nov 11
th 2021
10:44 pm
Afsana Khan and Rajiv Adatia engage in an ugly verbal spat
Later, we see Afsana Khan and Rajiv Adatia engaging in an ugly verbal spat in between the task, on the other hand, we see Shamita Shetty expressing her disappointment towards Neha Bhasin due to her game in VIP task.
10:40 pm
Tejasswi removes Shamita from the VIP task
At the end of the round, we see Bigg Boss asking Tejasswi, who is the sanchalak of the round, that who should be removed the round, she takes Shamita Shetty's name.
10:36 pm
Shamita Shetty says Nishant Bhat has broke her trust
Due to the task, we see Nishant Bhat playing his game, which upsets Shamita Shetty.
10:34 pm
Shamita Shetty plans to remove Afsana Khan from the VIP task
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 starts with the VIP task where we see Shamita Shetty tells Simba to help her in removing Afsana Khan from the VIP task.
