Bigg Boss 15, Day 41, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra why he does not talk to her about his ex-girlfriends In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will Afsana Khan getting into a heated argument with the housemates over VIP task. On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen pulling Karan Kundrra's leg about his ex-girlfriends and she even asks him that why he does not talk to her about them.