Bigg Boss 15, Day 41 synopsis: Afsana Khan loses her cool over VIP task; warns, 'BIGG BOSS, yahaan pe kuch ho jaayega!'

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see Afsana Khan approaching Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat to get a place in VIP Zone.