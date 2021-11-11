Every contestant has their eyes on the prestigious ‘VIP Zone’ that will get them straight to the finale! Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat have all managed to secure themselves in this elite club and have been made the ‘Sanchalaks’ of the tasks that will give others a chance to become a VIP as well. Afsana decides to make her move and approaches them to cut a deal with them. As per the deal, they would favour her during the task so that she can become a VIP as well. She feels confident that she will become a VIP with this deal, but the future has something else in store for her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKER: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after using a kitchen knife for self harm

Reality hits Afsana hard as she finds out that they have played her after striking a new deal with another contestant. Feeling betrayed, she breaks down and starts creating an absolute ruckus inside the house. She calls them out and angrily says, “BIGG BOSS, yahaan pe kuch ho jaayega! Mere saath game chali hai. Main target thi inki!” The housemates try to calm her down, but Afsana refuses to budge and snaps at everyone present. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Himanshi Khurana lashes out at people mocking Afsana Khan's mental health; says, 'Panic attack is serious problem'

While the drama to move into the VIP club continues, the housemates also manage to have some lighter moments together. Jay tells the love birds Karan and Tejasswi about the first time he met his wife, in a club. He revealed how Mahhi didn’t give him any attention and how he had to pursue her for months before she started responding to him. He reveals that when they got together, how Jay started ignoring Mahhi just to see if she comes around. Tejasswi asks Karan whether he intends to ignore her just like that, which Karan promptly denies. Jay and Tejasswi then start pulling his leg about his ex-girlfriends and Tejasswi even asks Karan why he does not talk to her about them. Karan wittily replies by telling her to save some conversations for the outside!