Bigg Boss 15, Day 45, Live Updates: VIPs Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat dominate non-VIPs

In a true BIGG BOSS style, the seeds of a 'dangal' were sowed when a 'daraar' took place between the housemates as they were divided into VIPs and non-VIPs!