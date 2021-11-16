The Bigg Boss 15 VIP contestants, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz have to decide who among and Pratik Sehajpal deserves to be locked up. Both Jay and Pratik start going after each other to convince the VIP's why the other one should be punished. And then this moment takes the most unexpected turn. Instead of deciding on who to punish, the VIP's start fighting among themselves! All of them want to be heard and start speaking over each other.

Live Blog 11:14 pm Umar learns something about Neha Umar tells Vishal that initially he thought that Neha is classy but when she started abusing, her aura just faded away. Umar and Vishal hoped that Neha gets eliminated this week, which would really help them in going ahead in the game. They also want Rajiv and Shamita to be in the VIP zone.

11:04 pm Karan wants Rajiv as VIP Karan tells Rajiv that he wants him to be inside the VIP chamber. He tells him that he needs to take proper decisions that will eventually benefit him in the game.

10:48 pm Neha calls Tejasswi brainless Things get worse when the housemates start fighting on the share of food items and start blaming those in the VIP zone. In fact Neha Bhasin fights with Tejasswi and calls her 'brainless'.