Rakhi enters the house first. She is seen standing in front of the camera and saying: "Toh main aagayi hoon aapne pati Ritesh ko lekar (So, I've come along with my husband Ritesh)." Dressed in a red saree, Rakhi dances on Madhuri Dixit's number 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' before Ritesh's entry. In a few moments, the doors to the 'Bigg Boss' house open and Ritesh steps in the house wearing a sehra (headdress worn by an Indian groom). As he enters the house, he reveals his face with a smile. Before touching his feet, she is seen telling Ritesh: "Aapka welcome hai. 12 mulko ki police aur puri desh ki janta aapka inteezaar karrahi hai (You're welcomed here. The police of 12 countries and the entire nation is waiting for you)."

Rakhi is then seen welcoming her better half with a puja thali. Ritesh is now the 4th VIP member of the house.