10:48 pm

Vishwasundari says she will give clothes to five people. Karan Kundrra says let us get clothes in the biggest sizes so that people can share them. Jay Bhanushali says we need to get map first. The girls say we also need clothes more. Shamita tells Afsana not to take sugar and gur from the Bigg Boss OTT house for jungle waasis. Nishant Bhat gets upset. He says he is okay with them coming into their zone. He says do not take food from here.