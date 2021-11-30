Tonight's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see a growing tussle between VIP and non-VIP contestansts. It starts with asking Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal to prepare something of her choice but they in turn reply that VIPs have to eat whatever is cooked in the kitchen.

Furthermore, the non-VIP contestants finally have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh by winning the 'BB Games'. This tournament has a series of tasks between VIPs and non-VIPs. The non-VIPs will go after their prize money, and the VIPs have to do everything to stop them. In one of the initial tasks, both the teams have to collect more points to get a step ahead in the game.

While Devoleena is the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helms this role for the non-VIPs.