Tonight's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Umar Riaz making an announcement that he will not do any work, be it kitchen duty or any task given by the VIPs as Karan Kundrra also supports him.

The non-VIPs enter inside the room of VIPs and start disturbing everything in the room. Then asks them to leave the room but Umar replies: "Enough of your rule. Now we will be ruling." He in fact ruins their bedsheets.