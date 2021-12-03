The earlier episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' already saw a full on fight between and in the 'BB Game' in which non-VIPs have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While Devoleena is the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helms this role for the non-VIPs. Well already this task resulted in a tussle between Devoleena and Shamita, their fight turns more ugly as non-VIPs refuse to do any given task by the VIP contestants. Due to this face-off between the two, Shamita fainted and Karan was seen taking her to the medical room.

Live Blog 11:45 pm Nishant and Rajiv are safe Since Nishant and Rajiv won the task, they are now safe from elimination. Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Pratik and Umar are still in danger zone. Since Nishant and Rajiv won the task, they are now safe from elimination. Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Pratik and Umar are still in danger zone.

11:40 pm Nishant cries inconsolably Nishant cries inconsolably in the garden area after everything that transpired during the BB Games task. Karan tries to console him. Nishant cries inconsolably in the garden area after everything that transpired during the BB Games task. Karan tries to console him.

11:33 pm Tejasswi accuses Pratik of inappropriate touch As Pratik accuses Karan of kicking him with his knee during the task, Tejasswi accuses Pratik of touching girls inappropriately in her attempt to defend Karan. As Pratik accuses Karan of kicking him with his knee during the task, Tejasswi accuses Pratik of touching girls inappropriately in her attempt to defend Karan.

11:30 pm Devo-Rash slam Shamita Devoleena and Rashami slam Shamita for her classy attitude and crass language. Devoleena and Rashami slam Shamita for her classy attitude and crass language.

11:17 pm Pratik disgraces Karan Pratik warns Karan that he will rip his head off if he again gets physical with him. He disgraces him as his mentor from the previous show and shouts at him. Pratik warns Karan that he will rip his head off if he again gets physical with him. He disgraces him as his mentor from the previous show and shouts at him.

11:15 pm Nishant refuses to sacrifice As the VIPs pick Nishant for immunity, he was asked to say it to the camera that he will not dance for 1 year to earn the prize money. Nishant refuses to sacrifice as dance is his passion and earns a living out of it. As the VIPs pick Nishant for immunity, he was asked to say it to the camera that he will not dance for 1 year to earn the prize money. Nishant refuses to sacrifice as dance is his passion and earns a living out of it.

11:09 pm Shamita faints Shamita and Devoleena have a physical fight and they were stopped by the housemates. Devoleena shouts at Shamita and she tries to get physical with Devoleena and she ends up fainting in Karan Kundrra's arms. Shamita and Devoleena have a physical fight and they were stopped by the housemates. Devoleena shouts at Shamita and she tries to get physical with Devoleena and she ends up fainting in Karan Kundrra's arms.

11:08 pm Abhijit Bichukale abuses Shamita gets mad at Abhijit as he abuses. The non-VIPs stand in her defence and corner Abhijit for his actions. Shamita gets mad at Abhijit as he abuses. The non-VIPs stand in her defence and corner Abhijit for his actions.

11:02 pm Face-off between Shamita and Devoleena This task resulted in a tussle between Devoleena and Shamita, their fight turns more ugly as non-VIPs refuse to do any given task by the VIP contestants. Shamita asks Devoleena: "Where is your brain, my darling?" This makes Devoleena angry and she tells Shamita to watch her language. This task resulted in a tussle between Devoleena and Shamita, their fight turns more ugly as non-VIPs refuse to do any given task by the VIP contestants. Shamita asks Devoleena: "Where is your brain, my darling?" This makes Devoleena angry and she tells Shamita to watch her language.

11:01 pm Karan and Pratik get physical As the non-VIPs fight to protect their swords, Pratik and Karan get physical. Pratik accuses Karan of kicking him. As the non-VIPs fight to protect their swords, Pratik and Karan get physical. Pratik accuses Karan of kicking him.