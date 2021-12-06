Bigg Boss 15, Day 65, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant gets ‘possessed’, Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals she wanted to have a family
We can expect to see many contestants getting angry and also some heart-to-heart conversations inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Read on to know all the happenings.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1