Bigg Boss 15, Day 66, Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal loses his cool as Rashami Desai saves Karan Kundraa from nominations, Rakhi Sawant blasts Abhijit Bichukale Bigg Boss 15 is all about how the contestants can move ahead on the show. Now, as there is a nomination task this week on Bigg Boss, we can see the contestants battle it out. We can expect many debates, discussions and fights on the show.