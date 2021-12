Bigg Boss 15, Day 67, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces Abhijit Bichukale won’t be in the ticket to finale race Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting. Ticket To Finale task is on in Bigg Boss 15 and we can expect a lot of drama. It will be VIPs vs non-VIPs. We can also see differences appearing between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.