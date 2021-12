Bigg Boss 15, Day 80, Live Updates:

10:41 pm

In Bigg Boss, Pratik tells Nishant Bhat that he wants to clear with her. Bhat tells him to do what he feels is right. Pratik tells him that he wants to keep Devoleena safe. Nishant asks him why does he need to ask him all this? Pratik says if you were at risk, I did give anything for you. He says we are together. Pratik tries to tell him that he will be unaffected by the outcome. Nishant does not understand. In between, Rashami interrupts and they have a fight. Nishant tells Rashami that he has no issues with Teja and Rashami becoming davedaars. Nishant says three weeks are left now. Pratik tells Shamita that Nishant is always his first priority. He says right now the result does not impact him. Teja tells Umar that Nishant is against her. She supports Rakhi and Devo. Teja says I will not support Rashami.