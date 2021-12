Bigg Boss 15, Day 81, Live Updates:

11:12 pm

Tejasswi tells Umar that she will openly fight for Devo and Rakhi as they are supporting her. She says it is okay if Karan Kundrra does the same. Pratik tells Rashami not to go on his parents. She warns him not to play the sympathy card. Umar takes Rashami away from Pratik. Kundrra calls Devo and Rakhi cheaters. He says both of you are shameless. Kundrra says you are playing unfair. Nishant tells Pratik not to talk with him anymore. Rashami says Pratik just used him. She says he is a calculative player. Nishant blasts Pratik’s use and throw attitude. Teja tells KK that she wants to talk with him. He says this is cheating. Teja says I do not wanna win by cheating. She says I do not have issues with you winning. She asks him why is everyone playing for him? She says I will play for my supporters. Teja says the last round was fair. KK asks him if she is doubting him. He says win but with fair means. Both of them disagree. Rakhi says I always play fair but people demand too much.