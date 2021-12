Bigg Boss 15, Day 83, Live Updates:

11:03 pm

Kundrra goes and narrates his chat with Teja to Umar and Rashami. Teja says it is a fight between personal emotions and task. She says people have told me to play alone in the house. Teja says I thought you did be okay if I won. She says I was not playing like you imagined. Kundrra says let us go out and figure out the relationship. He says let us stay away inside the house. Rakhi Sawant tells Teja that she is with him for four hours. Teja goes to make rotis for Rakhi. She says let us do what we came to do on the show. Kundrra tells her not to sacrifice. She says we are okay as far as the tasks go. Tejasswi gets emotional. Karan takes her in his arms. Teja says I did not make a love confession. Karan Kundrra is very happy, he kisses her. She says I am angry and you have hurt me a lot. The X’Mas party starts. Rakhi, Tejo, Devo and Pratik get to party with them.