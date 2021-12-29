Bigg Boss 15, Day 88, LIVE UPDATES: Elimination task to decide fate of Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Rashami and Abhijit

11:00 pm

Devoleena tells Rakhi about her conversation with Abhijit. She reveals she tried to clarify how she is uncomfortable when he touches her and gets flirty. She reveals how Abhijit believes that she loves Pratik. Devoleena feels he would be hurt because of Pratik which is why he took out the anger in the task. Later, Rakhi talks to Abhijit. The latter says that he is her only for the trophy. Devo talks to Pratik about Abhijit. Rakhi tells the latter to not hurt Pratik. Rakhi says they are madly in love. Rashami is shocked. Rashami says she has someone outside. Rakhi says he would be for here. Rakhi says it is not wrong to have someone in the house. Rashami says it is wrong. Later, Abhijit and Rakhi discuss that Shamita feels bad when the former gets together with Devo. Umar joins. They talk about Abhijit and Shamita, teasing the former.