Bigg Boss 15, Day 88, LIVE UPDATES: Elimination task to decide fate of Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Rashami and Abhijit
Bigg Boss 15, Day 88, Live Updates, 29 December 2021: After Bigg Boss learns the strategy of the Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and others to cancel the whole task, Bigg Boss announces an elimination task to punish everyone.
Bigg Boss 15, Day 88, LIVE Updates, 29 December 2021:
A lot happened in the last episode of Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss got to know that the nominated contestants - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash,
Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Abhijit Bichukale - planning to cancel the Ticket To The Finale task. Bigg Boss LASHED out at the contestants for being a spoilsport. He then announces that the contestants will have to battle it out for eliminations directly, leaving everyone in shock. Let's see what happens in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15:
Live Blog
Dec 29
th 2021
11:04 pm
Contestants discuss
Tejasswi, Nishant and Tejasswi discuss who is playing with whom and for whom. They talk about Umar. Later, Karan confronts Umar as to who he was playing for. Umar says nobody knew. He was not going to play for Nishant ever. Nishant says the housemates don't want to keep them in competition. Rashami asks Rakhi will she save her. Rakhi says she will eliminate her first, Rashami is shocked.
11:02 pm
Abhijit is damad of Bigg Boss
Abhijit says Bigg Boss had planned it already for the cancellation of the task. Rakhi says that he can get eliminated tonight. Abhijit says nobody can get him out or else he will break everything. He says he is the damad of Bigg Boss.
11:00 pm
Devo talks to Rakhi
Devoleena tells Rakhi about her conversation with Abhijit. She reveals she tried to clarify how she is uncomfortable when he touches her and gets flirty. She reveals how Abhijit believes that she loves Pratik. Devoleena feels he would be hurt because of Pratik which is why he took out the anger in the task. Later, Rakhi talks to Abhijit. The latter says that he is her only for the trophy. Devo talks to Pratik about Abhijit. Rakhi tells the latter to not hurt Pratik. Rakhi says they are madly in love. Rashami is shocked. Rashami says she has someone outside. Rakhi says he would be for here. Rakhi says it is not wrong to have someone in the house. Rashami says it is wrong. Later, Abhijit and Rakhi discuss that Shamita feels bad when the former gets together with Devo. Umar joins. They talk about Abhijit and Shamita, teasing the former.
10:54 pm
Day 89
The contestants wake up to Malang Malang. Pratik, Nishant and Devoleena see the mess and deduce that it was Rakhi who did it. Rakhi is trying to wake Umar. She climbs on his bed and stands on his back. Tejasswi does the same with Karan. He pulls her down and hugs her tight. Devoleena comes to the bedroom and tells everyone to check the bathroom. Everyone joins in the bathroom. Devo says it can be Abhijit as well. And since, everyone believes Bichukale threw the clothes down. Karan says Devo's reaction was very funny. The housemates are very confused about who did it. Umar says he cannot be so crazy. Shamita says it can be Rakhi. The latter says why was she punished for the cancellation of the task. Nishant declares that it was a flop idea whoever did it.
10:49 pm
Rakhki talks to Teja
Rakhi talks about the whole Dev0-Abhijit's fiasco. Rakhi doesn't like Devoleena's behaviour. Tejasswi agrees. Rakhi says they both are equally mad, however, Devoleena's behaviour wasn't nice today. She says Abhijit has a right to play his game. Pratik wants Devo to understand that since she gave him a chance, it wasn't really his fault. Later Rakhi messes up the entire closet and washroom while everyone is sleeping.
10:47 pm
Abhijit gets angry
Abhijit and Devoleena get into an argument. It seems to be turning nasties. Pratik tries to calm Devoleena, however, nobody is calling down. Abhijit breaks the glass. The housemates interfere. It's all chaotic. Shamita asks Abhijit to not break things inside the house. Later, Umar talks to Pratik about the task. Pratik appreciates Umar's efforts.
10:42 pm
Devo LASHES out at Abhijit
Devoleena lashes out at Abhijit for cancelling the task during her round. He calls him 'Kutta'. When he asks her to stop. She says he is worse than a Kutta. Nishant, Umar, Rashami seem to find Devoleena's behaviour hilarious. Devoleena is very furious and she laments that nobody here respects relations. Karan and Rakhi join, Devoleena joins again and lashes out. Pratik also joins. He tries to stop her. Devoleena calls her fake. Tejasswi tries to calm Devoleena. Nishant tries to calm Devoleena down by turning into a dog.
10:38 pm
Devo and Pratik talk
Pratik talks to Devo. He asks her why is she having such a strong reaction to Abhijit's behaviour. He says if it was Tejasswi, he would have understood. Devo says she trusted him for the first time and he broke her trust.
10:35 pm
Devo gets angry on Abhijit
Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets angry with Abhijit Bichukale for not telling her that they all had pre-decided on the cancellation of the task. Rashami is furious for Devo trying to question Abhijit. The latter tries to divert the blame. Eventually, it is revealed that Abhijit was a part of the plan. Later, Karan, Rakhi, Rashami, Umar and Tejasswi along with Abhijit discuss how the Ticket To The Finale task contenders made an issue out of it. Outside Nishant, Pratik and Shamita also discuss Devo's behaviour. Shamita says that why is having such an extreme reaction. Nishant finds her annoying. Shamita and Nishant tease Pratik saying he is in love with Devoleena. Later, Rashami and Shamita talk about the task.
