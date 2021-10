11:14 pm

Akasa says jay does not like my friendship with Pratik. This is why he does not include me in things. Umar says that Akasa is okay in tasks and he should be honest that he has a personal reason. Akasa says she cannot talk to Pratik like Miesha. Umar reveals that Ieshaan has said that Miesha is just playing a game some days back. He says that this love angle started just for the game. He tells Umar not to comment on his love story.