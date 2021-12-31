10:53 pm

Salman Khan talks about the possible winner of Bigg Boss 15. The contestants' AV is on and Salman Khan makes the contestants cheer on the year that went by. The contestants pop up the champagne as they bid adieu to 2021. Salman asks Nishant to describe the vibes inside the house. Karan and Umar are in a mood for fun. Salman then asks resolutions of the contestants however with a twist. The contestants will describe the resolution for another contestant. Shamita wants Abhijit to talk less about himself and to act more and talk less. Rashami wants Abhijit to stop manipulating his relations as per his wishes (hinting at Devo). She wants him to be Aatma Nirbhar. Salman Khan reprimands him to not take out the sticker. Karan wants Devoleena to keep some of her opinions to herself to avoid hurting others. Umar wants Tejasswi to think before making decisions. Abhijit wants Devoleena to stop abusing. Rakhi wants Tejasswi to cook well, make Poha and let Karan be with everyone. Tejasswi wants Karan to focus on her and give her loads of attention and do loads of work. Karan jokes saying to find a counsellor for him. Devo wants Pratik to not be very harsh on himself and stop being in denial. Pratik wants Rakhi to stop hurting people in the way of entertainment. Nishant wants Pratik to listen and see-through others' points of view. Devoleena is sipping her drink and Salman calls her Bevdi.