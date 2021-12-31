Bigg Boss 15, Day 90, Live Updates: Dharmendra, Palak Tiwari, Bharti Singh and more celebs to join Salman Khan on 31st night bash
Bigg Boss 15, Day 90 LIVE UPDATES, 31 December 2021: Yesterday, Pratik, Shamita, Devo, Umar and Abhijit were nominated for eliminations. Tonight, the contestants will have a gala time with Palak Tiwari, Jannat Zubair, Dharmendra, Bharti Singh and more celebrity guests.
Bigg Boss 15, Day 90 LIVE UPDATES, 31 December 2021:
Last night in Bigg Boss 15, we saw contestants yet again battling it out of the eliminations nominations. However, Bigg Boss threw a google. And hence, Pratik Sehajpal,
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichukale and Umar Riaz got nominated for evictions whereas Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat were deemed safe alongside Bigg Boss 15 finalist Rakhi Sawant. Tonight, the housemates will join Salman Khan and other celebrity guests such as Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty, Palak Tiwari, Shekhar Ravjiani, Anu Malik, Jannat Zubair, Bharti Singh and more for a fun night.
Live Blog
Jan 1
st 2022
12:01 am
Happy New Year 2022
The countdown begins and thge housemates celebrate the New Year's with cake. Salman bids adieu to the guests, the contestants, the audience and wishes everyone Happy New Year. And with that, the episode ends.
11:59 pm
Walsuchaa joins
Waluschaa De Souza grooves to Bollywood Wala Dance. Waluschaa greets the housemates and the guests as well. Salman invites everyone on stage and makes them groove to Bollywood Wala Dance. Salman makes Karan and Bichukale dance on the song again. Rakhi makes a solo dance as well. Salman sends the cake inside the house.
11:44 pm
Salman welcomes Jannat and Siddharth
Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair join Salman and the rest of the guests and promote their song Wallah Wallah. The two dance on their peppy track on stage. Salman welcomes Siddharth and Jannat. Salman reveals Siddharth would use his Chalet for his gymnastic training. Salman pokes fun at Abhijit. Jannat greets everyone. She wants Rakhi to win the season. Salman welcomes Ishaan Khan who sang Wallah Wallah. Salman grooves to the hook step of the song with Jannat and Siddharth. Siddharth makes Salman to trendy dance steps. The first is Shut Up and Bend Over. The next trend is Bum Dance. Salman is amused with social media trends.
11:24 pm
Anu Malik
Anu Malik graces the sets. He sings songs for Salman. Anu Malik sings Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyaali, Oonchi Hai Building and No Entry. Anu Malik greets everyone. Anu Malik does Shayari for Palak. He praises her and the song. Anu makes an impromptu song. Salman invites Sheykhar on stage. Anu Malik is asked to sing Sheykhar's song and vice versa. Palak and Salman groove to their music. Anu sings Baby ko Base Pasand Hai, Sheykhar sings Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen.
11:18 pm
Who is Bigg Boss' Cinderella?
Salman Khan invites Palak Tiwari. She makes a stunning entry on Bijlee Bijlee. Salman welcomes her and praises her on stage. Salman reveals Palak was an assistant on Antim: The Final Truth. Salman dances to Bijlee Bijlee with Palak and Sheykhar. The housemates dance inside. Salman praises Harrdy for the song and his acting chops in 83. Palak asks Salman to say Oui Maa as Andaaz Apna Apna has been her fave movie.
11:13 pm
Sheykhar Ravjiani join Salman
Sheykhar Ravjiani graces the set of Bigg Boss 15. He croons to his latest track Rang, Ghungroo, The Disco Song. Salman joins him while grooving on stage. The contestants join in dancing from inside. The next track to play is Swag Se Swagat. Sheykhar reveals the change in the spelling of his name. Salman says Sheykhar has come to meet Abhijit. Bichukale sings Mere Rang Me Rangne Wali. Salman stops him from singing. Abhijit wants to talk to Sheykhar about his composition. But Salman stops him. Later, Salman talks to Sheykhar. Salman makes Umar and Karan dance on Slow Motion in Slow-Mo. The next to dance are Shamita and Rakhi. The step is washing utensils while Shamita is to copy her. The song is Break Up Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
11:00 pm
Shilpa Shetty joins the call
Shilpa Shetty joins the housemates on a video call. The two sisters get emotional. Salman asks them to speak in Hindi. Shilpa says she is surprised by Shamita's Hindi. She talks about the distance. Shamita keeps crying and Shilpa consoles her. She says she is proud of her. Shilpa also gives the rest of the housemates all her love. Shilpa talks about Shamita's shoulder. Salman keeps joking in the middle so that the two sisters don't turn too emotional and cheer on them. Shilpa thanks the contestants for being a family of Shamita. Shilpa talks to every contestant. Viaan and Sunanda Shetty join the video call too. Shilpa gets emotional. Shamita thanks for the call.
10:53 pm
Last episode of 2021
Salman Khan talks about the possible winner of Bigg Boss 15. The contestants' AV is on and Salman Khan makes the contestants cheer on the year that went by. The contestants pop up the champagne as they bid adieu to 2021. Salman asks Nishant to describe the vibes inside the house. Karan and Umar are in a mood for fun. Salman then asks resolutions of the contestants however with a twist. The contestants will describe the resolution for another contestant. Shamita wants Abhijit to talk less about himself and to act more and talk less. Rashami wants Abhijit to stop manipulating his relations as per his wishes (hinting at Devo). She wants him to be Aatma Nirbhar. Salman Khan reprimands him to not take out the sticker. Karan wants Devoleena to keep some of her opinions to herself to avoid hurting others. Umar wants Tejasswi to think before making decisions. Abhijit wants Devoleena to stop abusing. Rakhi wants Tejasswi to cook well, make Poha and let Karan be with everyone. Tejasswi wants Karan to focus on her and give her loads of attention and do loads of work. Karan jokes saying to find a counsellor for him. Devo wants Pratik to not be very harsh on himself and stop being in denial. Pratik wants Rakhi to stop hurting people in the way of entertainment. Nishant wants Pratik to listen and see-through others' points of view. Devoleena is sipping her drink and Salman calls her Bevdi.
10:42 pm
Salman's grand entry
Salman Khan makes a smashing entry on Heeriye. The next song he grooves to is Aaj Ki Party. He seems to enjoy himself. He then greets the contestants who groove to Seetimaar. Rakhi adds her own twist with Jumme Ki Raat. Salman welcomes the audience after the entry performance.
10:39 pm
Backstage
Bharti and Haarsh enter the stage of Bigg Boss 15 straight from Ishq Ka Imtehaan. They greet Salman Khan. The gracious host asks them to take some rest as he offers to start the show himself.
