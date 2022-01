It seems there is trouble in the lovers' paradise as Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got into another ugly spat amid a task. In tonight's episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar , Tejasswi is heard saying to Karan during a task "Kamozoro ki nishani…(sign of a coward)".

This statement made Karan really angry, who later was heard saying, "Mere peeche peeche mat khela kar.. Shut the …up man… jo tu harkaten karti firti hai poori duniya dekhri hai … (Don't play games behind my back… Whatever you do the entire world can see')".