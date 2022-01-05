11:36 pm

A blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who accuses Tejasswi of not performing her duty of cleaning the washroom properly inside the house. Devoleena complains to the VIPs: "Tejasswi herself doesn't know how to maintain her personal hygiene, so how will she do it for others." Tejasswi gives it back to Devoleena, saying: "Those who themselves have not cleaned the washroom are giving lessons in cleanliness to others!" After listening to them, Rakhi taunts Tejasswi and says: "Tejasswi's mind has not been working properly for many days."