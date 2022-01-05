Bigg Boss 15, Day 96, Live Updates: Blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee
In tonight's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will witness a blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who accuses Tejasswi of not performing her duty of cleaning the washroom properly inside the house.
In tonight's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will witness a blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who accuses Tejasswi of not performing her duty of cleaning the washroom properly inside the house. During a game called 'Bigg Boss ki Adaalat', the non-VIPs will have to convince the 'VIP jury' comprising Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai about why they deserve to enter the finale by hurling charges on other contestants. Rakhi, Karan, Umar and Rashami are confirmed contestants in the finale.
Live Blog
Jan 5
th 2022
11:41 pm
VIPs choose Tejasswi
During a game called 'Bigg Boss ki Adaalat', the non-VIPs will have to convince the 'VIP jury' comprising Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai about why they deserve to enter the finale by hurling charges on other contestants. The VIPs choose Tejasswi as the winner over Devoleena in the first round.
During a game called 'Bigg Boss ki Adaalat', the non-VIPs will have to convince the 'VIP jury' comprising Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai about why they deserve to enter the finale by hurling charges on other contestants. The VIPs choose Tejasswi as the winner over Devoleena in the first round.
11:36 pm
Tejasswi and Devoleena in a blame game
A blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who accuses Tejasswi of not performing her duty of cleaning the washroom properly inside the house. Devoleena complains to the VIPs: "Tejasswi herself doesn't know how to maintain her personal hygiene, so how will she do it for others." Tejasswi gives it back to Devoleena, saying: "Those who themselves have not cleaned the washroom are giving lessons in cleanliness to others!" After listening to them, Rakhi taunts Tejasswi and says: "Tejasswi's mind has not been working properly for many days."
A blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who accuses Tejasswi of not performing her duty of cleaning the washroom properly inside the house. Devoleena complains to the VIPs: "Tejasswi herself doesn't know how to maintain her personal hygiene, so how will she do it for others." Tejasswi gives it back to Devoleena, saying: "Those who themselves have not cleaned the washroom are giving lessons in cleanliness to others!" After listening to them, Rakhi taunts Tejasswi and says: "Tejasswi's mind has not been working properly for many days."
11:13 pm
Karan tries to break Rakhi's strategy
Karan tries to explain Tejasswi that Rakhi has been trying not to let strong contestants enter the finale week so that she can win the show. Karan also tries to tell Rashami the same thing but Tejasswi interferes. Karan and Tejasswi then start shouting at each other.
Karan tries to explain Tejasswi that Rakhi has been trying not to let strong contestants enter the finale week so that she can win the show. Karan also tries to tell Rashami the same thing but Tejasswi interferes. Karan and Tejasswi then start shouting at each other.
11:00 pm
Devoleena shouts at Pratik
As Pratik makes tea for Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena shouts at Pratik saying that the man who said all bad things about him and his family and friends and he is still making tea for the same person.
As Pratik makes tea for Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena shouts at Pratik saying that the man who said all bad things about him and his family and friends and he is still making tea for the same person.
10:55 pm
Rakhi complains about toilet's cleanliness
Rakhi comes out complaining about some girl who went to the toilet for dumping but didn't flush.
Rakhi comes out complaining about some girl who went to the toilet for dumping but didn't flush.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1