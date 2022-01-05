Bigg Boss 15, Day 96, Live Updates: Blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In tonight's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will witness a blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who accuses Tejasswi of not performing her duty of cleaning the washroom properly inside the house.