10:54 pm

Abhijit Bichukle once again becomes a target in the task as Pratik Sehajpal picks him in the next round as a contestant with most amount of 'ahaankar' (ego). Abhijit says that he does not have any ego but it is his confidence. Abhijit questions Pratik why does he not have confidence like him? Devoleena Bhattacharjee interferes and comes out in support of Pratik. She goes against Abhijit and states that he behaved the same way in Bigg Boss Marathi when Pratik says that Abhijit does not do house duties like cleaning toilets and more.