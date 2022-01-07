Bigg Boss 15, Day 98, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichukale get into finale week

The blame game turns hilarious when Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale an "insolent person". In response, Abhijit defends himself by claiming that he is humble and innocent, adding that he is feeling cornered in the game.