The blame game turns hilarious when calls Abhijit Bichukale an "insolent person". In response, Abhijit defends himself by claiming that he is humble and innocent, adding that he is feeling cornered in the game.

During the recent 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task, cracks deepen in Karan and Tejasswi's relationship, as Tejasswi feels victimised by the VIPS - Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and , for not letting her win the task.