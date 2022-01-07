Bigg Boss 15, Day 98, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichukale get into finale week
The blame game turns hilarious when Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale an "insolent person". In response, Abhijit defends himself by claiming that he is humble and innocent, adding that he is feeling cornered in the game.
The blame game turns hilarious when
Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale an "insolent person". In response, Abhijit defends himself by claiming that he is humble and innocent, adding that he is feeling cornered in the game.
During the recent 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task, cracks deepen in Karan and Tejasswi's relationship, as Tejasswi feels victimised by the VIPS - Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra,
Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant, for not letting her win the task.
Live Blog
Jan 7
th 2022
11:32 pm
Karan feels disappointed
Karan expresses his disappointment to Nishant saying that Umar and Rashami were playing to make Shamita win, which they could have informed him in the beginning. He also questions Nishant for calling Shamita loudspeaker instead of Pratik, because of which he lost the argument.
Karan expresses his disappointment to Nishant saying that Umar and Rashami were playing to make Shamita win, which they could have informed him in the beginning. He also questions Nishant for calling Shamita loudspeaker instead of Pratik, because of which he lost the argument.
11:27 pm
Rashami upset with Tejasswi
Rashami felt bad the way Tejasswi spoke about her. She felt disrespected.
Rashami felt bad the way Tejasswi spoke about her. She felt disrespected.
11:11 pm
Tejasswi breaks down as Karan favours Shamita over her
Tejasswi feels victimised by the VIPS - Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant, for not letting her win the task. She was more hurt because Karan favours Shamita Shetty over her. Tejasswi breaks down in tears and says "I am fighting alone." Tejasswi is seen being sidelined by her beau Karan Kundrra and also reveals her feeling of insecurity because of co-housemate Shamita Shetty.
Tejasswi feels victimised by the VIPS - Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant, for not letting her win the task. She was more hurt because Karan favours Shamita Shetty over her. Tejasswi breaks down in tears and says "I am fighting alone." Tejasswi is seen being sidelined by her beau Karan Kundrra and also reveals her feeling of insecurity because of co-housemate Shamita Shetty.
11:08 pm
Tejasswi, Shamita, Abhijit get into Ticket To Finale week
As Tejasswi, Shamita and Abhijit manage to win the 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task, Bigg Boss announces that the 3 contestants have qualified for the Ticket To Finale week. They have now joined Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra an Umar Riaz in the finale week. The fate of Nishant, Devoleena and Pratik now lies on audience's votes.
As Tejasswi, Shamita and Abhijit manage to win the 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task, Bigg Boss announces that the 3 contestants have qualified for the Ticket To Finale week. They have now joined Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra an Umar Riaz in the finale week. The fate of Nishant, Devoleena and Pratik now lies on audience's votes.
10:56 pm
Tejasswi and Shamita in war of words
Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are seen engaging in a war of words during the 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task. Tejasswi accuses Shamita of not doing her kitchen duties properly. She says: "Shamita has got the easiest duty of washing the dishes. But still she complains of pain in her hands though that doesn't seem to have any effect on her while curling her hair." To which, Shamita responds: "Washing dishes is not at all an easy job. Tejasswi is just bringing out her feeling of insecurity. It is loud and clear."
Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are seen engaging in a war of words during the 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task. Tejasswi accuses Shamita of not doing her kitchen duties properly. She says: "Shamita has got the easiest duty of washing the dishes. But still she complains of pain in her hands though that doesn't seem to have any effect on her while curling her hair." To which, Shamita responds: "Washing dishes is not at all an easy job. Tejasswi is just bringing out her feeling of insecurity. It is loud and clear."
10:47 pm
Shamita blames Abhijit
As the episode progresses, this blame game turns hilarious when Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale an "insolent person". In response, Abhijit defends himself by claiming that he is humble and innocent, adding that he is feeling cornered in the game. Shamita wins as Abhijit fails to convince the VIPs.
As the episode progresses, this blame game turns hilarious when Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale an "insolent person". In response, Abhijit defends himself by claiming that he is humble and innocent, adding that he is feeling cornered in the game. Shamita wins as Abhijit fails to convince the VIPs.
Load more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1