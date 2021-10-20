Yesterday, we witnessed a surprising and shocking mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss 15, where Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht got eliminated through contestants' votes as the housemates felt that they did not made any contribution to the game. Just like fans, we saw former BB contestants and celebs like and slamming the eviction as the latter tweeted, “Gharwale kaun hote hai decide karne waale? Let janta decide na u did the same with @ashukla09 this is unfair #BiggBoss @ColorsTV #NotRight #BiggBoss15." Devoleena responded to the tweet and wrote, “It is indeed unfair. Sab bhed chaal. Khud ka naa dimaag naa decision (Every one was blindly following each other, no one used their brain neither did anyone decide for themselves). And ab nominated hokar (Now they are nominated) paying off their Karma..” Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's family celebrates her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey in the most adorable way – view pics

Gharwale kaun hote hai decide karne waale? Let janta decide na ? u did the same with @ashukla09 this is unfair #BiggBoss @ColorsTV #NotRight #BiggBoss15 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 19, 2021

It is indeed unfair. Sab bhed chaal. Khud ka naa dimaag naa decision. And ab nominated hokar paying off their Karma.. ?? https://t.co/kpFPunBaqw — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 19, 2021

Devoleena further wrote, "Come on #PratikIsTheBoss here you are going totally wrong. You forgot #farhakhan put you at 5,6or7th position. How can you even forget #salman sir said ki ghar mein aur 2 log hai who has less contribution than #donal and of course we know it. Unfair eviction.#BB15 @ColorsTV (Salman Khan had said two people have less contribution than Donal in the house)." She praised the nominations and wrote, "What a nomination man! Maza agayaa.. #BB15 @ColorsTV Sometime back nishant to karan - My captaincy should be useful to you.Break k baad Nishant nominated Kundra but not Akasa. @BiggBoss."

Later, we saw fans trending 'Bring Back Donal' on social media.