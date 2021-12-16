Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee brings up Sidharth Shukla in fight with Rashami Desai; fans say, 'Bloody cheap down-market' — read tweets

Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee indirectly brings up late Sidharth Shukla as she fights with Rashami Desai; fans slam her for down-market behaviour