Bigg Boss 15 has seen the complete deterioration of the relationship between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The two are fighting daily and it is getting quite ugly. On the show, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had some disagreements on the players they were supporting. Things quickly snowballed and are now it looks beyond redemption. Yesterday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen screaming at Nishant Bhat after some issue. Rashami Desai had to really calm her down. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also indirectly mentioned Sidharth Shukla on the show. She said, "Harkaton se baaz aa jao Rashami. Jo tum kar chuki ho na gandagi, wo hi gandagi tum mere sath mat karo. Ek ke sath tum tabhi kaar chuki thi, now you're trying to do it with me."

Well, as we know Rashami Desai and late Sidharth Shukla had huge fights in Bigg Boss 13. We remember the infamous snakes and ladder task where Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga had come charging at the late actor who had lost his temper. Devoleena Bhattacharjee had also said some really nasty stuff to him. Rashami Desai said she did not like it that Sidharth's name was mentioned as he has left us forever. Even fans are upset on social media. Check out the reactions here...

Idhar phategi udhar phategi bina vajood ki ladki. Kaha se le aaye is pagal ko ?? The most cheap part is she brought #SidharthShukla because #RashmiDesai ko suna na tha isne. Bloody cheap down market and so called celebrity. #DevoleenaBhatacharjee #BiggBoss15 — SavageQueen (@appieebb) December 15, 2021

@sidharth_shukla Aaj hai bhi nhi phir #DevoleenaBhatacharjee ne apne game ke liye uska name use kiya @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV Saturday devoleena ke liye yadgar hoga chahiye.....@HerdHUSH bhai ek tweet is dirty devoleena ke liye — raj (@RoyalRajputRAJ) December 15, 2021

#devoleenabhatacharjee was also part of bullyign #sidharthshukla I like devoleena but she should not just blame #rashamidesai devoleena was also nasty with him and many others in bb13 she has changed now but she also was not a saint back then #tejran — jaankumarfan (@jaankumarfan) December 16, 2021

Well, it is shocking to see how people forget what they have done in earlier seasons rather conveniently. It looks like it is the same case with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. What do you feel about this?