Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee causes a rift between Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal’s friendship? Watch video

Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, who have been close friends since Bigg Boss OTT, seem to have differences between them. The reason appears to be Devoleena Bhattacharjee.