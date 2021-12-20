Things are getting more intense inside the Bigg Boss 15. The equations between contestants is also chaining. Now, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, who have been close friends since Bigg Boss OTT, seem to have differences between them. The reason appears to be . On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, she had told Pratik that while it initially wasn’t the case, she eventually got attracted to her. In a new promo, we can see Nishant and Pratik fighting with each other. Nishant says, “Agar main Devoleena ko nominate karun toh tu opposite jaake khelega. So you do whatever you want to do. Don’t shout at me. You are selfish hai. Humehsa apne hisaab se cheezein karta hai. Go to hell.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will definitely get married,’ says eliminated contestant Rajiv Adatia

Fans are reacting on their fight. "I really really don't want to see Pratik going against Nishant for the sake of Devo. No matter my dislike for Pratik, I have loved Nishant and PraNish, I can't take him breaking it up for a new storyline," wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, "Don't worry mic..its kinda trick of them to take some attention and which is really smart..the promo is looking good too..ab tak 10 times yeh ho chuka h." A fan felt their fight was fake and wrote, "There fight is hell fake and scripted Preplanned chize hai ye don't believe in this at all Thursday Friday phirse ye dono sath nazar ayenge Monday Tuesday it's all footage game." Have a look at the promo below and fan reactions below:

I really really don’t want to see Pratik going against Nishant for the sake of Devo. No matter my dislike for Pratik, I have loved Nishant and PraNish, I can’t take him breaking it up for a new storyline.#Bb15 #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/DYW9WL9Bn8 — Mic too (@superboredgirll) December 19, 2021

There fight is hell fake and scripted ??

Preplanned chize hai ye don't believe in this at all Thursday Friday phirse ye dono sath nazar ayenge

Monday Tuesday it's all footage game ASLI KHILADI UMAR — Sidharth bhunia (@BhuniaSidharth) December 19, 2021

Don't worry mic..its kinda trick of them to take some attention and which is really smart..the promo is looking good too..ab tak 10 times yeh ho chuka h — ♥️⭐Mrunal⭐♥️ (@SweetSmiletty) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, 's husband Ritesh and Rajiv Adatia recently got eliminated. Only Rakhi has made it to the finale week so far. It will be interesting to see who wins the ticket to finale task this week.