Bigg Boss 15 saw its second Weekend Ka Vaar last night. Farah Khan came and asked the contestants where they saw themselves on the show. And there was a recharge segment where Salman Khan asked which contestant was low on energy. Nearing everyone said that Donal Bisht has the lowest energy levels on the show. After seeing an almost unanimous verdict, Salman Khan said that there are a couple of people who are much below her in energy levels. Donal Bisht said that she has been trying hard all the time to mingle with the rest. She said she did work harder. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian – Do you agree with Farah Khan's top 3 list so far? Vote now

It is evident that Donal Bisht hardly has any friends in the house. Though she has been cooking and doing the tasks, just no one seems to appreciate Donal. The lady was hurt but did not complain about it even once. Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in her support. This is what she tweeted... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Twitter reactions: 'Uska Majak bana rahe hai sab' Fans support Donal Bisht as the she is targeted by the housemates

I feel the same yaa for her. Infact i would say nobody even tried to understand her. They simply judged her. And then ignored. Hope she makes her way out. https://t.co/wNz6LdIYKD — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 17, 2021

Misunderstood, easy target!! #DonalBisht I can understand sometimes people can't understand us, and it's okay.. I hope Donal you don't get lost in trying to explain people who you actually are, or ask anyone to talk to you.. still I hope, better communication fix this for you!! pic.twitter.com/7PwhFr8RQU — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) October 17, 2021

After seeing how Teja was making fun of her injury, IAM supporting Donal for the whole season.#DonalBisht #BB15 https://t.co/EA2sYeE3jo — Indian Boi Music (@ImakeCoolMusic) October 18, 2021

People feel that Donal Bisht has become an easy punching bag for everyone. She has come out as a caring and sensitive person on the show. We just hope she ups her game a bit and finds some good friends! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Farah Khan feels Karan Kundrra has the winner qualities