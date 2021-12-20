Bigg Boss 15 is making hell lot of noise among the audience. Ever since the entry of wild card contestants, the game has witnessed major twist and turns. Friends Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai have now turned foes while Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story has also witnessed changes. Well, it seems another connection in the Bigg Boss 15 is taking place. Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to be attracted towards Pratik Sehajpal. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Devoleena was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with Pratik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee causes a rift between Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal’s friendship? Watch video

Devoleena explained to Pratik how her earlier statement of her liking Pratik was taken in the wrong way. She then said, "I got attracted to you, I felt connected to you.” Pratik Sehajpal was captured blushing as she made the confession. She also appreciated his passion for the game. However, the one person who appears to be the most affected by Pratik and Devoleena's growing closeness is Abhijeet Bichukale. Rakhi Sawant and Umar Riaz tease him about Devoleena's liking for Pratik. Abhijeet seems to be having feelings for Devoleena and he is certainly not happy with the connections forming. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will definitely get married,’ says eliminated contestant Rajiv Adatia

Meanwhile, one wonders if Pratik and Devoleena's new form connection will take a romantic turn and overshadow Tejasswi Prakah and Karan Kundrra's love saga. Currently, TejRan are the cutest couple of the Bigg Boss 15 house and they are being loved by their fans for their chemistry. With another love story brewing inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, will TejRan's popularity take a backseat? We will have to wait and watch. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant is in tears as Ritesh gets eliminated, Rajiv Adatia is also shown the door