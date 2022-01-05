Bigg Boss 15 got all exciting and interesting after the entry of wildcard contestants like , , Abhijeet Bichukle, and more. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as friends, however, their equation changed inside the house. Now they are at loggerheards most of the time. Recently, Bigg Boss gave them a difficult task. They had to stand on a pole for long hours and the other contestants had to torture them. Both the ladies put up a great show and were on the pole for almost 15 hours. Rashami Desai won the task but Devoleena Bhattacharjee won hearts of fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's father asks the show makers to be fair with his son after a violent encounter with Pratik Sehajpal

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress suffered torture from most of the contestants of the show. From masala to detergent a lot was thrown at her. 15 hours is not a short time but both the ladies put up a great show. Devoleena even chose to pee in her pants to not give up on the task. She asked Pratik to throw water at her as she relieved her. Umar Riaz was mightly impressed with Devoleena's performance as he said, "Full power laundiya hai yeh. Kuch bhi kar sakti hai task ke liye."

Not just Umar, fans are also very impressed with the game spirit portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. On social media, fans are praising the ladies to the core.