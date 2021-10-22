The violent outburst of Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 15 against Pratik Sehajpal is being talked about on many social media platforms. What people are surprised about is that no one even said a word to Karan Kundrra except Nishant Bhat. There was no warning from Bigg Boss and he even got support from others. Celebs like Shefali Bagga, Gauahar Khan and now Devoleena Bhattacharjee have now tweeted in support of Pratik Sehajpal. She said that Pratik is winning hearts day by day and is the real hero of the house. We know that he is now playing solo inside the house with only Nishant Bhat by his side. Other housemates do not like him at all. Even Kashmera Shah has tweeted in support of Pratik Sehajpal. She wrote, "Feeling so bad for #PratikSehajpal He is right. Something needs to be done. How can rules be so different for different people? I love this show and I want a proper explanation for this. I like the way Prateeik is playing #bb15 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal's sister shares SHOCKING video of Karan Kundrra slapping contestant on Roadies; asserts 'violence is wrong'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in support saying that if Pratik Sehajpal had done the same thing, he would have been called out by one and all. The discrimination is too much on your face.

If #PratikSehajpal wud have done the same #kk did,he wud have shown the door abhi tak.But i know no matter how much people try to pull down #PratikSehajpaI, he will only & only rise. The real hero of the house is #PratikIsTheBoss. Period. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV https://t.co/XbfB7GTNxB — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 22, 2021

He is winning hearts & how..Baaki sab toh apne name fame k ghamand mein khule saand bankar ghum rahe hai. @BiggBoss #BB15 https://t.co/rQB6YzG0lz — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 22, 2021

Pratik Sehajpal is going well on the show. He had a slightly lacklustre start but it looks like his organic fan base is growing. It is very important that people like you on a ground level if you want to go ahead on the show.