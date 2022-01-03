It seems like the tension between and Abhijit Bichukale is not going to die down anytime soon. The two have been at loggerheads ever since Abhijit had asked Devoleena for a kiss. They have again got into a fight during the Ticket To Finale task given by Surbhi Chandna, who entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a challenger with Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta and . Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal or Karan Kundrra – VOTE NOW for the most violent contestant of this season

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Abhijit is seen using some cuss words for Pratik Sehajpal during the task. This doesn't go down well with Devoleena. She goes to Abhijit who is lying in the bedroom and asks him, "Task ke bahane kya gandagi faila raha tha" (what filth are you spreading on the pretext of the task?). Abhijit gets furious and replies to Devoleena, "Mujhe tujhse baat nahi karni" (I don't want to talk to you). Devoleena then goes on to say, "Ek number ka gandagi hai tu" (you are filthy). She adds, "One must spit on you." Later, she spits on him.

Their argument crosses all limits and both try to go physical. Other housemates intervene to stop them from fighting. Abhijit then calls her 'bandariya' to which Devoleena replies, "Tu bandar hai" (you are a monkey). Devoleena even uses some bad words for his parents and Abhijit warns her from doing so.

then asks Devoleena, "Why do you go to him and all this happens?" Pratik Sahajpal also tells Devoleena, "Are you stupid?" She gets infuriated and locks herself inside the washroom. All the housemates rush towards the washroom area to see if she is alright after her massive outburst.

Meanwhile, as per sources, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz have won Ticket To Finale. Surbhi said that she entered the Bigg Boss 15 house to make it more interesting and there is no one as such whom she supports. She called Umar Riaz a strong contestant and a dignified player.