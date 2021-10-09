Bigg Boss 15 is seeing the first couple of the house. Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are romancing in the house like no other. Their love story has caught the notice of everyone. Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali were talking about how come young people fall in love so fast nowadays. Even fans are trolling the two. Later, Simba Nagpal told Akasa Singh that Meisha Iyer's life only revolves around boys. He gave a reference to her past reality shows. At that start of the show, everyone wondered if Pratik Sehajpal had a thing for the Splitsvilla contestant but now things look different. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana come out in support of Umar Riaz; slam Afsana Khan for her 'Tu doctory kar' comment

Now, a video is doing the rounds where we can see the two stealing a kiss. Though it is not clear, it looks like they smooched inside the house. Well, they are not the first ones to do so. In the past, contestants like Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have kissed inside the house. Check out this video of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer.

The young lady has been on shows like Ace Of Space and Splitsvilla prior to this. Ieshaan Sehgaal is a model. Simba Nagpal said he was worried for the young lady as there can be backlash. People are also trolling them heavily. Check out the tweets...

Please pray they don't get evicted. I want to see more ???? — Jaddu (@RockstarJaddu) October 8, 2021

Ghatiya planning karke sab ate he. Game to khelna nehi ate. Ab pura session jhelna parega??? — chandrima guha (@chandrimaguha6) October 8, 2021

The first week has been a rather eventful one. We have seen huge fights between the Jungle Waasis and OTT contestants especially Pratik Sehajpal. The young man has given maximum content inside the house no matter how it was!