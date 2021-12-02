Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra kick Pratik Sehajpal in the b***s? Prerna Sehajpal says, 'My blood is boiling'

Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra kick Pratik Sehajpal in the b***s? Prerna Sehajpal the sister of the latter demands strict action from Bigg Boss and Salman Khan