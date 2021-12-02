Bigg Boss 15 will see a massive fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. Fans are now trending Stay Strong Pratik on social media. Now, his sister Prerna Sehajpal has shared a clip from the fight where it looks like Karan Kundrra kicked Pratik Sehajpal in a rather inappropriate manner. It looks like he kicked him in the b***s. The lady who is spearheading the social media campaign and trends for Pratik Sehajpal inside the house shared the picture and wrote that her blood was boiling. She questioned the audacity of Karan Kundrra to always get physical and get away with it. Also Read - Urfi Javed goes braless as she poses in the middle of a street with some fans; trolls say, 'Project Roadway Queen'

On the show, Pratik Sehajpal has been termed as aggressive but it is Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra who seem to be in more hot water. Umar Riaz also has a short fuse. Fans of Pratik Sehajpal are upset are this is the second time this is happening with the contestant. Everyone remembers the choke slam where Pratik Sehajpal was just flung on the ground by Karan Kundrra. Even Umar Riaz had joked that it looked like some WWE battle. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan mentioned the issue but did not have any harsh words for Karan Kundrra, which left fans upset. Check the reactions after the recent issue...

We are proud of Supporting Someone who is not Violent and doesn't use cards to defame people and Never demeaned anyone behind back. He is always respectful towards those who respect him and gives it back who disrespect him. PRATIK STANDS STRONG — Shubham Tharwani ? (@ShubhamTharwani) December 2, 2021

Victim card? He got bodyshamed, he faught alone Against BULLIES, got chockslammed still didn't cry

During Wkv host got bashed badly, host went on his career, abused him on still didn't cry there (In front of host)

He also has emotion naa

Kitna sahega?

PRATIK STANDS STRONG — ??Saruh✨(Ilovepratikgiri) (@pratikfangirl11) December 2, 2021

Salman Sir we really want you bash this Karan Kundra and Umer for their continuous aggression and physical violence PRATIK STANDS STRONG — Saurav (@itsinstagram) December 2, 2021

Let us see if Salman Khan takes some action against Karan Kundrra. Last night, there were rumours of a big fight inside the house. Later, it was discovered that Shamita Shetty had fainted.