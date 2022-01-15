Bigg Boss 15 is turning out to be rather dirty as the show comes to its finale. The language being used on the show is rather deplorable. Today, Prerna Sehajpal has shared a video where Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi Prakash that Pratik Sehajpal is a crowd pleaser. He allegedly says that he has to go and lick everyone's a**. He apparently says this is Hindi and it sounds quite crude and filthy. Given that Karan Kundrra fights with Pratik Sehajpal for calling his ladylove stupid, this makes us sigh our heads in disbelief. The video was shared by Prerna Sehajpal, the elder sister of Pratik Sehajpal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 104, Written Updates: Rashami Desai says Tejasswi Prakash was insecure of Karan Kundrra and her friendship

The lady tweeted, "SORRY FOR POSTING THIS! JUST CHECK THE LANGUAGE! SAME CHEAP MENTALITY SHOWING THEIR REALITY AND PEOPLE WHO ARE SUPPORTING THIS GUY FOR THIS... HEIGHTS OF INSECURITY! KARAN KUNDRA MIND YOUR WORDS WHO WAS CREATING FUSS FOR WORD LIKE STUPID," Also Read - Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor REFUTES rumours of casting Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'Just recovered from COVID-19' – watch video

I have a doubt that why all used to say CHACHI to KK but now its proved that KK is a only one chachi of BB15. Chugalkhor Chachi ??? BB 15 ki Jaan, Pratik Sahejpal ? — Gaurav Gulshan (@GauravGulshan18) January 14, 2022

@realsehajpal @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV Bigg Boss has given free hand to KK and Teja for bad language, violence against Pratik. No actions against them. Because they are pre decided winners. Bigg Boss used to be my favorite show. But this season I lost my faith and interest. — Shubhang Dave (@ShubhangDave1) January 14, 2022

how cheap this chuchundra has gone to level of bheja....so made for each other — Sweta (@sweta4uin2001) January 14, 2022

Pratik Sehajpal has secured a place for himself in the finale. The ones who are eligible for elimination are Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai. Pratik Sehajpal defended Abhijeet Bichukale in the utensils fight that happened. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik Wayagankar HITS back at Karan Kundrra's family on degrading comments