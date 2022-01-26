The reality show Bigg Boss season 15 has got its top seven contestants including , Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, , Nishant Bhat, and . Ahead of its grand finale, Devoleena and Abhijit got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. As per the latest buzz on the internet, contestant Rakhi Sawant, who had entered the show as a challenger got evicted five days before the grand finale. Yes, you read that right. Rakhi got less votes from the audience due to which she got eliminated from the show. Well, Rakhi's eviction is yet to be aired, but the buzz of her eviction is going viral on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to undergo surgery for her injury, reveals it's serious

Now, Bigg Boss 15 has got its top 6 contestants namely Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, and Nishant Bhat.

Rakhi is one of the oldest members of the Bigg Boss show. She had first appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss and later made comeback in various seasons. In the latest episode, Rakhi spoke her heart out about her marriage with Ritesh Singh. She called herself not legally married and also demanded a marriage certificate. Rakhi said, 'Logon ki baaraat aati hai, mehendi lagti hai, phere lagte hai. Mera aisa kuch bhi nahi hua. Mere liye kisi ne ladka bhi nahi dekha, kuch nahi hua, lekin maine bandh kamre mein ek shaadi kar li. Mujhpe daya mat karo. Main ek achchi insaan hoon. Agar aapko lagta hai ki main aapke pyaar ki kaabil hoon, mujhe daya nahi chahiye, mujhe zindagi bhar sab chahiye. Jo haq hai, woh pramaan patra mujhe laa ke do, toh main aapke saath zaroor nibhana chahungi'. She further added saying, Agar woh pramaan patra nahi laoge, toh mujhe nahi lagta main aapke saath ghar nibha paungi, phir toh hume alag hona hoga'.

