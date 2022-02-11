has been a part of many Bigg Boss seasons. She was in Bigg Boss 14 and also in Bigg Boss 15. In both the seasons she entered as a wild card contestant but she could not win the show despite winning the tag of the 'entertainer of the house'. Rakhi Sawant in her latest interview has spoken about her eviction from Bigg Boss 15 and how she does not think that her elimination was fair. She questioned why can't Bigg Boss wildcard contestants win the show? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan’s younger brother; Mrunal Thakur REVEALS getting suicidal thoughts and more

To Etimes, Rakhi Sawant stated that she did everything to entertain the audience and she cannot believe that she got less votes. She mentioned that the channel was scared that she will pick up the money bag and hence the 'bahana' of less votes. When reminded of her elimination moment, Rakhi quoted saying, "I was heartbroken. My blood froze. I wondered if I was still ice. I questioned God. I couldn't believe that the janta hasn't voted for me sufficiently. I was about to ask: 'Are you out of mind? I entertained the audiences so much- comedy look, horror look, and God knows what. This is not a good bahana that janta ne mere liye vote nahin kiya hai'." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan came together to deliver Box Office blockbusters only twice – check out the years, movies and collections

To the portal, she further said, "They were scared I will run away with the bag containing the money. To be candid, I gave the most content of entertainment to this show- be it Season 14 or 15. And mind you, my comedy is not cheap. If my comedy is cheap, OTT should vanish. What are they showing on OTT- sex, abuses, et al? I deserved to be in the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale. Did , Nishant Bhat and do better than me? Toh bhai, dhanyavad!" Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash answers if she regrets calling Shamita Shetty an aunty: 'There were never any apologies that came to me'

Well, winner or not, Rakhi Sawant sure managed to win several hearts with her bubbly and entertaining nature inside the big controversial house. Supposedly, has even offered to give her work if she loses weight. Good going Rakhi!