Bigg Boss 15: Did Rashami Desai's ex Arhaan Khan make a derogatory comment after Salman Khan's chaabi joke with the actress?

Rashami Desai is going inside Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card. The actress finished at the fourth place when she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. It was the most historic season ever. In fact, she did come on the show once as a guest. Abhijeet Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are the contestants on the show. Rashami Desai was seen on this Weekend Ka Vaar where Salman Khan asked her if the chaabi (keys) of her apartment was with the right people or not. Everyone who has followed Bigg Boss 13 know about this key matter. Rashami Desai said that the keys were with the rightful owner, her mom, Rasika Desai.

Now, Arhaan Khan who split with her during the comment apparently made a rather distasteful comment on social media. This was shared by a few handles. We are not sure about the authenticity of the same. Just check this....

Arhaan Khan had come to Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card. Fans will remember the dreamy proposal inside the house. Later, Salman Khan told Rashami Desai that Arhaan Khan had a kid from his previous marriage. This disclosure left everyone stunned. Some contestants said that Arhaan Khan's people were staying at her home when she was away in the house. This led to Rashami Desai asking for the lock and keys to be changed.

Rashami Desai is not carrying any such baggage this time round and is keen to win. She is an immensely popular actress and has a solid fan base. Moreover, she has come out stronger in the past couple of years.