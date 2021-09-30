There has been immense suspense on whether Rhea Chakraborty is going inside Bigg Boss 15 or not. While all the names were closed last night (Wednesday), it looks like she is not in the final list as of now. We do not know if they will bring her later but sources tell us that Rhea Chakraborty was offered the show for a staggering fee. A source close to the development says that the makers were ready to hike up the weekly fee to Rs 40-50 lakh for her. As we know, post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, there is immense curiosity around her, and having her would get them a lot of eyeballs. But it looks like the pending legal issues are making her tread very slowly in her professional life. As we know, the NCB is still investigating the matter and Siddharth Pithani has not been granted relief so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 promo: Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh promise to bring the right mix of sexy and sassy to Salman Khan's show

The Bigg Boss 15 team was keen to approach Rhea Chakraborty who is now managed by Salman Khan's talent agency, as per the source. Rhea Chakraborty is quite close to some members of Salman Khan's family. The actress was earlier with KWAN but now she is no longer associated with them. Everyone came to know about KWAN after the drug chats brought forth names like Jaya Saha and Karishma Prakash. The latter resigned from the company and is still fighting the case with the NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty's last project was Chehre. The movie got mixed reviews from the critics. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza. But given that Bigg Boss also brings in wild cards, let us see what happens in the future!